Spy COVID-19 Daily Update July 15

Key points for today

• Kent County cases increased by 3 to 208.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate rose to 5.13%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 75,016, an increase of 756 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 3,209 deaths, 7 were in the last 24 hours.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Maryland increased by 32 in the last 24 hours, the second straight day of double digit increases.

• There currently are 447 people hospitalized — 318 in acute care and 129 in intensive care.

• Of the 21,535 test results received on July 14, 4.26% were positive; the 7-day average positivity rate was 4.49%.

Additional information

• A total of 855,941 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland. The state reports 605,072 total negative test results.

• Of the state’s 75,016 cases, 11,625 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 5,238 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.