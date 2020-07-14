Crazy Days Ahead! July 23 Through July 25

Mark your calendars for Chestertown’s annual sidewalk sale, Crazy Days. The shopping begins on Thursday, July 23 and runs through Saturday, July 25, with many stores carrying the specials into Sunday. This mid summer tradition is sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association, (DCA).

Shop safely outside! Great deals can be found on everything from men’s and women’s designer fashions, children’s clothing and toys, jewelry, home décor, painting, crafts, kitchen items, books, art supplies, pampered pet must- haves and even musical instruments. Shops will be open Friday and Saturday night until 7 pm, and the Kitchen at the Imperial will be hosting one of its popular al Fresco dinners on Saturday. Reservations highly suggested.

Restaurants are posting “crazy days” specials, the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County will offer hot dog lunches from 11 am to 4 pm all three days, and the DCA will be handing out free popcorn.Ice Cream? Stam’s is now open until 8 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Shoppers and browsers, please practice corona courtesies; wear a mask and respect social distancing – 6 feet when possible. We want all of our customers and employees to stay safe!

Your Chestertown independent businesses look forward to seeing you.