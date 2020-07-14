Fairuz Manion Joins Gunston as School Nurse/Health Coordinator

The Gunston School is pleased to announce the addition of Fairuz Manion, MSN, RN, to its staff as the new School Nurse/Health Coordinator. Ms. Manion brings a wealth of experience to this newly created position, both as a registered nurse and an educator. Most recently, she worked for BayHealth Medical Center in Dover for more than 15 years, specializing in patient care, discharge planning, and overseeing outreach programs aimed to prevent communicable diseases and comorbidities within the state of Delaware. She also routinely volunteered as a substitute school nurse for Holy Cross Elementary for a number of years. She has a Masters degree in Community Health, and an extensive background in nursing education, serving recently as a Professor at Wesley College, Wilmington University, and Ana G. Mendez University.

As the leader of Gunston’s health program, Manion will lead the school’s overall approach to health, wellness, and health education; working with the school’s leadership team to review, revise, develop, and deliver a best practices health and wellness education program. In addition to serving as the school’s certified medications administrator, Manion is responsible for the management and oversight of health forms, training faculty and staff in FirstAid, and ensuring safety protocols of summer camps

Manion will serve as the school’s liaison with local and state health departments, provide essential information and training to faculty and staff, and keep emergency health policies up to date and in alignment with standards of care, as well as develop and implement Gunston’s COVID-19 health guidelines in conjunction with the school’s Health Advisory Team.

“In a competitive field of candidates, Fairuz rose to the top. She’s experienced, innovative, warm, and caring. Her combination of practical nursing experience, school nurse experience, and community health programming experience is a perfect match for Gunston’s needs. She’s going to be a wonderful addition to the community,” says Head of School John Lewis.

Having earned her Bachelors and Masters in Nursing from Wesley College, she is in the final stage of acquiring her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Nursing Science from the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Learn more at gunston.org.