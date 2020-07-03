KCPS Summer Program

KCPS Summer KEEP Camp (Kent Exploration and Enrichment Program) started off strong the week of June 29th with virtual activities for our students! KCPS students in grades 1-8 join ZOOM sessions with our teachers, instructional assistants, and community partners. On June 24th KCPS campers received a generous box of resources and art supplies to promote learning and creativity at home. The supplies were packed and delivered with care by the summer staff. From June 29 through July 30th students will learn essential math and ELA state standards/concepts to help accelerate academic learning. They will also have the opportunity to attend virtual field trips and clubs with community partners. Some of these include: the Sultana Education Center, Echo Hill Outdoor School, Sassafras Environmental Education Center (SEEC), Washington College, University of Maryland Extension, Kids Spot, Turtle Dance Music, Kent County Public Library, Fit with Aundra, Fit Flock, our local illustrator Robbi Behr and writer Matthew Swanson, and donations form the Kent Cultural Alliance. Together, we are looking forward to an awesome summer together of learning and exploring virtually!

