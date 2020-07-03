Harris Opens 2020 Academy Nomination Process Online

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Military Service Academies nomination application is now available for students wishing to join the class of 2025. Congressman Harris will nominate some of the finest students from Maryland’s First Congressional District for appointments to the U.S. Military, Naval, Air Force, and Merchant Marine Academies. The Coast Guard Academy does not require a Congressional nomination, though Congressman Harris will recommend interested applicants on a case-by-case basis.

Admission to the service academies is based on SAT/ACT scores, class rank, physical aptitude scores, extracurricular activities, athletic abilities, medical examinations, and a panel interview. Academies accept applications on a rolling basis beginning in September. Final acceptance is also contingent upon receiving a nomination from an authorized source such as one’s Congressman or Senator.

The deadline to apply for a nomination from Congressman Harris is October 23, 2020. All qualified residents of Maryland’s First District are encouraged to apply. Interviews will be conducted in the fall by Congressman Harris’ Military Academy Review Board, which is made up of veterans and reservists of the United States military. The Service Academies will be notified of Congressman Harris’ nominations by December 31, 2020.

Congressman Harris made the following statement:

“As a veteran, year after year I remain awed at the dozens of talented young students seeking to attend our service academies, and it is my privilege to nominate the best candidates to these historic institutions. My staff ad I stand ready to assist them, and I eagerly look forward to evaluating each candidate’s qualifications and commitment in detail.”

Students can complete the nomination application at https://harris.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations. For questions, please contact the Military Academy Nomination Coordinator, Rachel Rosebrock, at MD01academy@mail.house.gov.

For media inquiries, please contact Congressman Harris’ Washington, DC office at 202-225-5311, or contact John Dutton at John.Dutton@mail.house.gov or Walter Smoloski at Walter.Smoloski@mail.house.gov.