Virtual Tool-Sharpening Demo Scheduled for July 11

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is hosting a virtual tool-sharpening workshop on Saturday, July 11, from 10–11:30am.

If taken care of properly, your edge tools can last generations. By keeping them well-honed, you will find they can cut like new every time. The workshop will cover the proper preparation, sharpening, and honing of hand plane irons and chisels. Participants will also learn the basic techniques to put a mirror finish on an aging tool collection.

The cost for the workshop is $10, with registration needed at cbmm.org/toolsharpening. A 20% discount (of $2) is available for CBMM members, who play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world, including access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.