The Garden Hoes – June Edition

As Dr. Wayne Dyer said, “The only difference between a flower and a weed is judgment.” June weeds are certainly testing our judgment. As we move into our third month of quarantine, our gardens are buzzing with activity. In this month’s episode, we discuss how to become garden detectives with Integrated Pest Management or IPM, fungal spots, timely watering tips, and our features for tip/bug/native plant of the month!

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a research-based holistic approach to pest management that emphasizes biological control versus the use of pesticides until absolutely necessary. In Maryland, we typically experience hot dry summers. Swiftly, our days merge from tranquil and breezy to sweltering and humid. During this time, our plants may show signs of decline. Making sure that they’re properly watered and taken care of will help ensure their survival. For more Watering Tips for Drought Conditions check out Factsheet HG85

Timing:

IPM – Start

Fungal Spots at (~6:55)

Watering Tips at (~10:00)

Native Plant of the Month at (~14:20) “Asclepiassyriaca,” or common milkweed

Bug of the Month at (~20:00) “Water Strides” aka Jesus bugs

Garden Tips of the Month at (~23:00) “Bagworms, warm-season crop updates, and garden updates”

If you have a gardening dilemma or gardening questions join the Garden Hoes (Podcast) on their second installment of “Ask the Garden Hoes,” on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 11 am until 12 pm. This live webinar will address real-life gardening questions with a Q&A for participants. Feel free to submit your questions and photos ahead of time online: https://forms.gle/NJaYXxRdaqUYZkmn6. This program is free and open to the public, but registration required: https://go.umd.edu/askgardenhoes

The Garden Hoes Podcast is a monthly podcast where we help you get down and dirty in your garden, with timely gardening tips, information about native plants, and more! The Garden Hoes Podcast is brought to you by the University of Maryland Extension. Hosts are Mikaela Boley- Senior Agent Associate (Talbot County) for Horticulture, Rachel Rhodes- Agent Associate for Horticulture (Queen Anne’s County), and Emily Zobel-Senior Agent Associate for Agriculture (Dorchester County). The University of Maryland is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Equal Access Programs. We want to remind everyone that we are open to all audiences, and will continue to serve our communities.

To listen to the podcast visit https://www.buzzsprout.com/687509 or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GardenHoesPodcast/

