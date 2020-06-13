Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 13

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kent County remains at 189.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 61,305, an increase of 692 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,799 deaths, 26 were in the last 24 hours; another 127 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies within among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths due to the reliance on death certificate information on county of residence for the total deaths reported by the state.

Key metrics

• There currently are 799 people hospitalized — 478 in acute care and 321 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 37 in the last 24 hours.

• The number of new cases and additional deaths per day also continues to decline. The 7-day average for both measures remains at the lowest since mid-April.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• Of the state’s 61,305 cases, 10,053 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• The state reports 347,453 negative test results, including 7,971 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.