CBMM will Reopen Soon as Members-Only Marina Prepares for Boaters

On Thursday, June 11, the Members-Only Marina will reopen at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md. The marina has been closed to the public since March 14 to support actions taken against COVID-19.

The opening of CBMM’s Members-Only Marina is the third in a series of steps CBMM has taken to reopen, following the Shipyard in May and the Museum Store earlier this month. Although CBMM remains closed to the public, an announcement will be made soon on a campus-wide reopening.

“We are grateful to have such wonderful members who have supported us during our closure,” said Liz LaCorte, CBMM’s Vice President of Advancement. “We look forward to having them dock with us again and enjoy this great benefit to their membership.”

CBMM’s Members-Only Marina will be open seven days a week. Located along St. Michaels Harbor and the Miles River, CBMM’s Members-Only Marina provides CBMM Members at the Mariner Level and above overnight docking privileges. Hourly docking is available for Household members and above.

While docking at CBMM, all marina guests and staff are expected to follow the Town of St. Michaels ordinance to maintain a minimum six feet of physical distance from others and wear facial coverings both inside and outside of CBMM buildings. CBMM’s Members-Only Marina has implemented temporary COVID-19 protocols that include limiting slip capacity, closing the showers, and instituting enhanced bathroom facility cleaning and sanitizing. For updated CBMM Members-Only Marina guidelines due to COVID-19, please visit cbmm.org/docking.

CBMM suggests that all members make docking reservations as soon as possible due to limited slip availability. Contact CBMM’s dockmaster at 410-745-4946 for more information.

CBMM Membership plays a critical role in supporting CBMM’s mission to preserve and explore the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and making this resource available to all. To learn more about the benefits in becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.