Barn Doors Are Open Again at Talisman

Talisman Therapeutic Riding, also a Horse Discovery Center, reopened on May 19 with a soft reopening pursuant to the Stage 1 schedule issued by Governor Larry Hogan. According to Talisman founder and CEO Anne Joyner, Talisman is following a five-phase plan developed by Equine and Program Coordinator Wendy Gast. “We are so delighted to have our riders back and the horses are even more delighted”, said Joyner.

Described by Wendy Gast as “best practices based on CDC, Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH, Intl.), State and County guidelines, the plan is designed to protect the safety and health of riders, staff and volunteers. The phase in started with more independent riders requiring less support of staff and volunteers and progresses to riders requiring higher level of support.

Talisman’s popular summer riding program will start on June 22. Riders will enjoy a new feature, a sensory nature riding trail, added to Talisman Farm during the pandemic closure.

Anyone wishing more information on any of the programs should go to Talisman’s website at www.talismantherapeuticriding.org or call 443-239-9400. You can also like Talisman on Facebook. The website contains a video showing the new protocols in effect during the pandemic to protect the health of riders, staff, volunteers and guests.

Talisman Therapeutic Riding, located on 30 acres of pastures and woodlands in Grasonville, provides a unique form of healing using horses and nature for people living with with emotional, physical or cognitive disabilities.