Letter to Editor: We are Challenged to Change Overselves

“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” Victor Frankl
To Our Community, Our Nation, Our world,
The death of George Floyd, yet another unjust death of a person of color, has weighed heavily on us.
We believe the time is now for the nation to harness the energies of protest and personal unrest such that they may serve as a catalyst for enduring changes in the way our society operates.
We, as a practice, acknowledge the existence of systemic racism both in our local community and the country at large. We acknowledge our own white privilege and the responsibility to continue to educate ourselves and work for positive change.
We implore our leadership, both national and local, to recognize the long overdue necessity of this reform. We need them to be intolerant of hate and prejudice, to model
compassion — to embody these behaviors as they lead our communities to do the same.
The weight of what is happening need not daunt us. Let us all harness the energy of this important moment.
The time is now.
Dr. Teresa MI Schaefer
Dr. Richard G. Wirtz
Chester River Behavioral Health
