Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 6

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kent County remains at 184.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 57,482 an increase of 712 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,616 deaths, 36 were in the last 24 hours; another 124 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies within among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths due to the reliance on death certificate information on county of residence for the total deaths reported by the state.

Key metrics

• The total number of patients currently hospitalized, an important metric in the Governor’s Roadmap to Recovery, continues to decrease (see chart below). Acute hospitalizations, however, saw a one-day jump of 20 cases, while ICU cases dropped by 37.

• There currently are 1,059 people hospitalized — 641 in acute care and 418 in intensive care. The total number of hospitalized patients decreased by 17 in the last 24 hours.

For additional graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• Of the state’s 57,482 cases, 9,451 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 4,175 patients have been released from isolation, including 16 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 299,894 negative test results, including 8,938 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.