The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / News / News Homepage / Chestertown Silently Honors the Memory of George Floyd and Confirms Black Lives Matter

Chestertown Silently Honors the Memory of George Floyd and Confirms Black Lives Matter

by Leave a Comment

Share

Some 200 residents of greater Chestertown gathered on Friday night at Fountain Park in a display of unity and respect for Black Lives Matter and to honor the life of George Floyd. From the downtown park, the demonstrators walked peacefully to College Avenue and circled back to Wilmer Park in silence.

Organized with the help of Leon Frison, bishop of Greater Highway of Church of Christ in Kent County and local clergy, the crowd listened to the words of Rev. Robert Brown Jr. of Bethel A.M. E. Church.

The Spy was there to document this historic event.

This video is approximately two minutes in length

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore