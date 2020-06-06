Chestertown Silently Honors the Memory of George Floyd and Confirms Black Lives Matter

Some 200 residents of greater Chestertown gathered on Friday night at Fountain Park in a display of unity and respect for Black Lives Matter and to honor the life of George Floyd. From the downtown park, the demonstrators walked peacefully to College Avenue and circled back to Wilmer Park in silence.

Organized with the help of Leon Frison, bishop of Greater Highway of Church of Christ in Kent County and local clergy, the crowd listened to the words of Rev. Robert Brown Jr. of Bethel A.M. E. Church.

The Spy was there to document this historic event.

