Museum Store Set to Reopen

On Friday, June 5—just in time for Father’s Day—the Museum Store will reopen at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md. The Museum Store has been closed to the public since March 14, when CBMM closed to support actions taken against COVID-19. The Museum Store is CBMM’s first building to open to welcome back guests.

“The opening of the Museum Store is the second in a series of steps to reopen CBMM, following the Shipyard in May” said Steve Byrnes, CBMM’s Vice President of Operations. “As restrictions continue to be lifted by the State of Maryland, we look to phase in reopening in the days to come.”

The Museum Store is scheduled to be open Thursdays through Sundays 10am–4pm until the full campus is open, which is yet to be determined.Please visit CBMM.org for the quickest access to updates.

During CBMM’s closure, staff have been working on implementing measures to provide a healthy and comfortable environment for guests’ return. Museum Store staff have been trained on CBMM’s updated policies and procedures in response to COVID-19. Plexiglas® sneeze guards have been installed at the Museum Store register to protect guests and staff during contactless transactions. Signage and floor markers have been positioned in the store to direct traffic flow, create appropriate distancing, and eliminate areas of congestion. Ten shoppers will be allowed in the store at any given time, and guests are to follow the Town of St. Michaels ordinance to maintain a minimum six-feet of physical distance from others and wear facial coverings inside the store.

CBMM Members who shop at the Museum Store will receive their 10% discount. Museum Store shoppers can also give the gift of CBMM Membership, which plays such a critical role in supporting CBMM’s mission to preserve and explore the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and making this resource available to all. To learn more about the benefits in becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.