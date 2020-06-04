Chesapeake Culture: Believe in Ferry Tales by Heather Hall

One of the surest indicators of spring on the Eastern Shore is seeing the road signs announcing that the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry is open. Yet, so far, due to the pandemic, this iconic event is still on hold. With both locals and visitors asking when it will start running, Captain Judy Bixler replies, “No one wants to be on the water more than we do!”

Unfortunately, the Governor’s executive orders haven’t included much guidance for ferries. Operating with a limit of 10 people, including captain and crew, would leave a lot of people waiting at the dock.

Even before Phase One of Maryland’s reopening went into effect, Captain Judy and Captain Tom Bixler had submitted a plan to the US Coast Guard. However, federal authorities deferred to state and local officials. So, at the time of this writing, the Bixlers have a plan pending review by the State. If approved, they anticipate a June 13th opening.

Their proposal will allow them to begin operating before Phase 2 while still supporting pedestrians, cyclists, and auto passengers through social distancing and the wearing of masks. Auto passengers unable to comply will remain in their cars. Since wi-fi isn’t reliable on the river, payment will be made with cash or check, and to minimize risks, they plan to segregate incoming bills and make change using fresh bills. The Bixlers are leaving nothing to chance regarding the safety of both crew and customers.

This attention to detail is nothing new for the Bixlers, who have owned and operated the nation’s longest-running, privately owned Ferry for over 18 years. Despite the pandemic, they’re not about to lose sight of their dream and all of their hard work, which started many years ago.

Captain Tom grew up on the water, in a small town similar to Oxford. Raised on Shelter Island, a small community off of Long Island, he spent his summers on a houseboat and worked on the Shelter Island Ferry during his teens and college years. With the encouragement of Captain Gilbert “Gib” Clark (who would later own the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry), Bixler earned his captain’s license when he was just 18 years old. He recalls, “Captain Gib gave me the wheel the first day I had my license!”

Shortly after, he met Judy while both were attending St Lawrence University. He introduced her to sailing, and it wasn’t long before they were living aboard a sailboat. Eventually, the couple owned and operated two successful car dealerships in Upstate NY, before moving to NJ to run a real estate and insurance firm Captain Tom’s grandfather established.

It was during this time that Judy earned her captain’s license while also working on the Shelter Island Ferry, and the couple, who had been dreaming about owning their ship, began to look for their own ‘ferry tale.’

It didn’t take long. Three years after the search started, they got a call. It was 2001. Captain Valerie Clark Bittner (daughter of Captain Gib Clark) and her husband Captain Dave Bittner decided to retire and sell the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry, which they had owned since 1974. Would they be interested?

The Bixlers now take alternating shifts as Ferry Captains. As the majority owner, Captain Judy coordinates the schedules for their 20+ part-time crew members. But she also maintains a busy life away from the water. In addition to leading the Oxford Business Association and the Talbot County Tourism Board, she is Chairperson for Maryland’s Tourism Development Board. Her service has been recognized by Top 100 Minority Business Enterprise Awards in Maryland, Virginia, and DC (2006, 2008 and 2010) and by Top 100 Women in Maryland (2007, 2009 and 2011). This year, she was also chosen as influential Leader in the Year of the Woman. Their business also received recognition this year, as the US Senate acknowledged the Oxford Bellevue Ferry as Small Business of the Week.

The couple gives a lot of credit to their crew and their outstanding safety record. Captain Tom notes that “We have happy customers, so being a deckhand on the Ferry is a great adventure for our young staff.” It has such an appeal that many of the crew are retired senior citizens who look forward to their shift on the water.

Captain Judy shares that three of their crew have gone on to get their captain’s license. “It’s wonderful to watch a young, shy person blossom into a leader, train new crew, and then go on to become a captain.” As an example, she mentioned one former teen, Martha Effinger, who “started with us when she was just 14 years old. She attends law school, now, and still fills in as captain when she’s home on breaks.”

To keep things interesting, the Bixlers have held fun ‘experiments,’ such as the Mini Cooper Event, which confirmed that you could fit 18 of the Minis on the 9-car Ferry. They have also held full moon cruises and charity events at least twice a year as a way to support the community. Previously they’ve hosted the Great Ferry Boat Race, which raised over $40K for charity.

Soon the Oxford Bellevue Ferry will be able to get back on the water. Teens and retirees can return to satisfying jobs. The community and visitors will hear the familiar horn blowing over the water and watch the Ferry approach the Oxford or the Bellevue shore. And the Bixlers can look down from their captain’s perch and see new and old friends and reflect on a dream well lived.

For more information on the Ferry and opening date, go here or check their Facebook page.

Heather Hall is a Leadership Coach, Spiritual Director, and Storyteller through arts and crafts. Born and raised in Maryland, she spent 22 years in Alaska, working in environmental service. She recently returned to the Shore and resides in Oxford. Photos courtesy of Judy and Tom Bixler.