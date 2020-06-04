Mid-Shore Pro Bono Board of Directors Provides Support During Pandemic

Mid-Shore Pro Bono (MSPB) has benefited greatly from the support and leadership of its Board of Directors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The support of our Board of Directors has been instrumental in our ability to pivot our resources and operations to continue serving the most vulnerable residents of the Eastern Shore,” said Sandy Brown Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director. “Civil legal issues don’t disappear just because the courts are closed. COVID-19 has and will continue to increase the need for our services, especially in areas of economic stability.”

To provide continuity of leadership during the pandemic, the Board’s Executive Committee consisting of Heather Price, President, Jennifer Moore, Vice President, Robert Miller, Treasurer and Judge Stephen Rideout, Secretary, will continue their terms through September.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono (MSPB) also welcomed new Board members, Tim Abeska and Raymond Veatch at the May board meeting. Both gentlemen are retired attorneys who have volunteered with MSPB and worked directly with clients through legal clinics and individual cases.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim and Ray to our Board of Directors,” said Brown. “As volunteer attorneys they have a complete understanding of the critical needs in our community and the clients we serve. Their first-hand experience and knowledge are an asset to our leadership team especially now as we prepare for a sharp increase in the demand for our services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Tim Abeska, permanently relocated to Kent County in 2017, following a 35-year legal practice in South Bend, Indiana focusing on business and construction litigation, creditors’ rights and transportation law. He has been a volunteer attorney with MSPB since March 2018 and staffs Elder Law and Civil Law clinics in Chestertown.

Raymond Veatch is an Air Force Veteran and attorney with 40 years of experience working in the private, government and commercial sectors. An Air Force Academy Graduate, he served in the Air Force and later the Air Force Reserve where he retired at the rank of Colonel. Veatch began volunteering with MSPB in November 2018 and assists with the Elder Law Project and mentors and advises the organization’s student interns.

Since March 13, MSPB has continued to provide civil legal services with staff and volunteers working remotely with clients. The organization is identifying creative ways to reach those in need who are increasingly isolated during this pandemic and encourage them to seek help, even while the courts are closed to the public. MSPB is also planning for a major increase in requests for assistance with landlord/tenant issues, foreclosures, bankruptcies, employment and consumer debt issues arising from the economic devastation of COVID-19.

MSPB is always looking for dynamic and dedicated individuals with a passion for their community to serve on their Board of Directors and Advisory Board. Interesting individuals should contact Sandy Brown, Executive Director at sabrown@midshoreprobono.org.

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects low-income individuals and families who need civil legal services with volunteer attorneys and community resources across the Eastern Shore. Founded in 2005, Mid-Shore Pro Bono is a Maryland 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and answers more than 3,000 calls for help each year. Dedicated staff and volunteers work to eliminate barriers and provide access to justice for all Eastern Shore residents. For more information or to make a donation, call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or visit www.midshoreprobono.org.