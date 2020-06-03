Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 3

Key points for today
• Total cases in Kent County remain at 178; deaths increased to 31.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 54,982, an increase of 807 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 2,519 deaths, 45 were in the last 24 hours; another 121 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.
Congregate living facilities
• Data on the state’s congregate living facilities (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, state and local facilities, and group homes with 10 or more occupants) is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
• Congregate living facilities accounted for 55% of Maryland’s COVID-19 deaths and 19% of the cases.
• Statewide, there were 1,393 deaths and 10,958 cases in such facilities.
• In Kent County, COVID-19 outbreaks at such facilities accounted for 94% of deaths and 64% of cases.
• Among nursing, assisted living, and group homes, there were 1,386 deaths — 1,368 residents and 18 staff members — and 9,939 cases — 6,699 residents and 3,240 staffers.
• Among state and local facilities (such as detention centers, prisons and hospital centers), there were 7 deaths (all inmates) and 659 cases — 436 staffers, 185 inmates and 38 patients.
• On the Mid-Shore, the following facilities were affected:
Caroline County
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton
Resident Cases: 1
Dorchester County
Chesapeake Woods Center
Staff Cases: 1
Chesapeake Woods Center
Staff Cases: 3
Resident Cases: 5
Signature Healthcare at Mallard Bay
Staff Cases: 1
Dorchester County Detention Center
Staff Cases: 3
Eastern Shore Hospital Center
Staff Cases: 3
Kent County
Peak Healthcare Chestertown (Autumn Lake)
Staff Cases: 13
Resident Cases: 60
Resident Deaths: 17
The Resort at Chester Manor
Staff Cases: 10
Resident Cases: 34
Resident Deaths: 12
Queen Anne’s:
Corsica Hills Center
Staff Cases: 12
Resident Cases: 12
Resident Deaths: 3
Talbot:
Additional information
• Of those tested for COVID-19 on May 31, 8.11% tested positive; the 5-day rolling average was 10.77%.
• There currently are 1,109 people hospitalized — 638 in acute care and 471 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients decreased by 39 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 54,982 cases, 9,111 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.
• Maryland says 3,970 patients have been released from isolation, including 115 in the last 24 hours.
• The state reports 272,643 negative test results, including 11,003 in the last 24 hours.
The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.
