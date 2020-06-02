Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 2

Key points for today

• Total cases in Kent County remain at 174.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 54,175, an increase of 848 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,474 deaths, 43 were in the last 24 hours; another 123 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

For additional graphics and a link to the state’s testing site locator, click here.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies within among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths due to the reliance on death certificate information on county of residence for the total deaths reported by the state.

Additional information

• Of those tested for COVID-19 on May 31, 8.11% tested positive; the 5-day rolling average was 10.77%.

• There currently are 1,148 people hospitalized — 667 in acute care and 481 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients decreased by 26 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 54,175 cases, 8,957 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 3,855 patients have been released from isolation, including 73 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 261,640 negative test results, including 6,237 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.