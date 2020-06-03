The Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Spy Pulse Survey # 11 Results – Minneapolis

During these troubling days, Chestertown Spy readers shared their thoughts on two related topics: the question of whether what happened in Minneapolis could happen here; and, a judgement on what has been done to build better relationships between law enforcement and community.
Of those responding, about 2 out of 3 felt it was unlikely that something similar would happen. But, it should be noted 16% were less comfortable suggesting it is somewhat or a real possibility.
Chestertown Spy respondents by 31% reported a concern that not enough had been done to improve law enforcement/community relationships with 21% expressing a more favorable views about what has been done over the past few years.
  1. About three or four years ago my youngest son, then 18, was driving to a friends house to work on music. It was around 10:30 pm.
    A policeman pulled behind him and followed him with high beams on, a foot or two behind him. My son was terrified. When he
    made a left into the friends neighborhood, the cop continued on. He didn’t see if it was local or a state trooper but this was
    intimidating and inexcusable.

    Can you imagine what African American families go through every day??!!

