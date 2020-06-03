Chestertown Spy Pulse Survey # 11 Results – Minneapolis

During these troubling days, Chestertown Spy readers shared their thoughts on two related topics: the question of whether what happened in Minneapolis could happen here; and, a judgement on what has been done to build better relationships between law enforcement and community.

Of those responding, about 2 out of 3 felt it was unlikely that something similar would happen. But, it should be noted 16% were less comfortable suggesting it is somewhat or a real possibility.

Chestertown Spy respondents by 31% reported a concern that not enough had been done to improve law enforcement/community relationships with 21% expressing a more favorable views about what has been done over the past few years.