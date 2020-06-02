FarmersWagon.org Lyle Pinder Making a Difference to Feed the Hungry

Since the beginning of the pandemic shutdown and school closures in March, Chestertown and Kent County community partnerships have been meeting the critical food needs for anyone 18 and under.

The Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, with Kent County schools, businesses, farms, and aided by private donations and an army of volunteers, have created a network of meal pick-locations throughout the county.

But what about people unable or unwilling to venture out into the risky world of the pandemic?

Enter FarmersWagon.org, an online farm-to-door market and brainchild of Lyle Pinder. When the Saturday Market closed, Pinder decided to create an alternative solution for those seeking farm-fresh produce and meat.

Drawing on his expertise in marketing and a high-tech background, the recently returned Kent county native created an online market to bridge the gap. Just place an order online at FarmersWagon.org and he and his volunteers will deliver it to your residence. Abiding by suggested health guidelines, no personal contact is involved. Delivery arrangements are coordinated with the purchaser, and calls are made minutes before delivery.

According to a recent announcement by The Social Action Committee for Racial Justice (SACRJ), they will be continuing their Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative beyond the immediate crisis by forming a new partnership with FarmersWagon.org beginning June 1st.

FarmersMarket.org will coordinate senior meal deliveries one day a week (delivering the former two-day delivery quantities).

They will continue to work in partnership with Sumner Hall, who has been instrumental in providing financial management and a hub for accepting donations.

The Spy took a ride with Pinder on Saturday to find out more about this unique service. Masks and all.

This video is approximately four minutes in length To find out more about FarmersWagon.org and to order, go here See also their Facebook page