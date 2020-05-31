Take the Chestertown Spy Pulse Survey # 11 – The Nation Ponders Minneapolis

We are going to be sorting out for some time a variety of issues across the country following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who was in the hands of the police.
We wondered whether readers thought it could happen here and how you think about what has been done to strengthen relationships between the community and law enforcement.
Check the appropriate box and feel free to leave a short comment.
Thanks for participating! Look for a report on Wednesday.
