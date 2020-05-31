Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 31

Key points for today

• Total cases in Kent County increased by three to 173.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 52,778, an increase of 763 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,411 deaths, 21 were in the last 24 hours; another 121 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports the higher of the total deaths reported on the state and county websites or the total deaths in facilities. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. State totals reflect the address listed on the death certificate, which is provided by the family or the funeral home, and may not reflect the county of residence at the time the patient contracted coronavirus.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,184 people hospitalized — 704 in acute care and 479 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients decreased by 56 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 52,778 cases, 8,738 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 3,764 patients have been released from isolation, including 115 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 249,103 negative test results, including 7,172 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.