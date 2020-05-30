Public Invited to Have a Virtual Happy Hour with CBMM

Starting in June, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is inviting the public to grab a drink and join in a bi-weekly virtual happy hour featuring regional guests from all over the Chesapeake Bay. The first guest, at 6pm on Thursday, June 4, will be Kate Livie, a Chesapeake educator, writer, and historian, followed by author, sea glass collector, and Executive Director of The Beachcombing Center Mary McCarthy on June 18.

This 20 Questions Happy Hour series invites the public to learn more about a variety of Bay-related topics during informal question and answer sessions with authors, educators, environmental activists, and more. Moderated by CBMM’s staff, these hour-long programs promise to be a mix of entertaining and educational with questions from the public encouraged.

The cost to participate is $5 per person, with a 20% discount offered to CBMM members. Members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibits, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world, and have access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.

This series is hosted by the CBMM Crew, a group established to present engaging events and activities targeted to the young adult community of CBMM guests. To register and learn about upcoming speakers, visit cbmm.org/happyhour.