RiverArts KidSPOT Makes Summer Announcement

After thoughtful evaluation, RiverArts and KidSPOT are sad to announce yet another difficult decision in the cascade of difficult decisions this season. It is sad but likely no longer surprising to hear of the cancellation of KidSPOT’s Summer Arts Camps this year in view of the risks posed by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Instructors’ and students’ health remains of primary concern to RiverArts. There is clear consensus among medical professionals and public health experts that the dangers posed by the virus remain serious and ubiquitous. Looking at guidelines established by state and local authorities, RiverArts is facing the reality that no plausible way can be found to offer Summer Camp while providing sufficient protection to instructors, volunteers, and campers—and by extension to the families of everyone involved in the program.

Although camps are cancelled, KidSPOT will still be present to help kids and families “Play, create, explore” this summer. Plans are in the works for providing arts experiences for kids this summer, and further announcements about these plans will come as they take shape. KidSPOT Coordinator Sarah Lyle, Summer Camp Coordinators Elizabeth Healy and Mary Ann Herron, and RiverArts Executive Director Maria Wood all convey their hope that families will stay in touch via email and social media to say hello and share projects, creative creations, and ideas about how they’d like to connect with KidSPOT during coming weeks and months.

RiverArts galleries and main office are at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). In-person events and activities are suspended for the time being but the public is invited to visit www.ChestertownRiverArts.org to sign up for daily arts-related emails and to engage with the RiverArts community on Facebook and Instagram.