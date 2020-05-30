The Chestertown Spy

Shore United Bank Helps Local Businesses Secure Funding During COVID-19

by Leave a Comment

When COVID-19 brought unprecedented change to our economy in early March, small business owners were immediately worried about what it could mean for the financial stability and future of their businesses. As an approved Small Business Administration (SBA) lender, Shore United Bank immediately developed a process to make Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans available to small businesses in our communities.  To-date we have approved more than 1,300 PPP loan applications and funded over $121 million dollars to provide support to our local businesses during these unprecedented times.

Scott Beatty, President and CEO of Shore United Bank said, “Our outstanding team worked tirelessly to assist our small business customers who applied for PPP loans.   As a local community bank, we are committed to supporting our customers, families and communities.”

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com.

