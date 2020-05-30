Dorchester Center for the Arts Reopens with John Barth Exhibition

On June 6, 2020 Dorchester Center for the Arts will be reopening the downstairs galleries and from noon-6:00 p.m. with a new exhibition curated by John Lewis entitled Art from the Southbank: works inspired by John Barth’s vision of the Eastern Shore. Acclaimed author and Cambridge native John Barth celebrated his 90th birthday on May 27.

“Barth, who grew up on Aurora Street in Cambridge and went on to win the National Book Award, was fond of stating that “the real Eastern Shore began on the south bank of the Choptank River,” and, from his first novel (The Floating Opera) onwards, his books have been infused with a love and appreciation for the region” states Lewis. With this in mind, area artists were asked to produce work inspired by Barth’s writing and “the real eastern shore” at the heart of it. From photography to drawing, and various other mediums this show interprets the Eastern Shore through the lens of John Barth. Art from the South Bank draws from Barth’s impressive body of work and reflects on the power of place, this place: Cambridge, Dorchester, the Shore.

Barth was previously feted at DCA in 2005 by the Friends of the Dorchester County Library, and now, for 2020, DCA is proud to salute this native son as part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration. Exhibition runs June 6 – 27. Gallery hours June 6 from noon-6:00 p.m.; starting June 11, hours will be Thursday-Saturday, noon-6:00 p.m. Join the “virtual” Second Saturday Reception on June 13, 5:30-6:15 p.m., as DCA live streams on Facebook with a tour of the exhibition, talk by curator John Lewis, and of course – a toast to DCA’s next 50 years!

Dorchester Center for the Arts is dedicated to enriching Maryland's Eastern Shore community through high quality, engaging programming in the visual, literary, musical, and performing arts. As the designated County Arts Council for Dorchester, DCA is committed to increasing access to the arts for all members of our community by supporting extensive outreach and educational opportunities in the arts.