CBMM to Host Full Moon Paddle

On Friday, June 5, from 7–9pm, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is hosting a paddle designed to allow kayakers to view the full moon from the water. Paddlers of all levels are invited to join this stunning evening paddle and may rent a kayak from CBMM or bring their own.

Participants should dress accordingly to the weather, and bring water, snacks, and a head lamp. The cost for those renting a kayak from CBMM is $40. For participants bringing their own kayak, the cost is $20. There is a 20% discount available for CBMM members. To learn more about becoming a member, visit cbmm.org/membership.

Participants are required to wear and provide their own PFDs whether renting one of CBMM’s kayaks or using their own. Facial coverings are required upon exiting your vehicle and while launching and hauling kayaks. Once out on the water — while keeping an appropriate distance from fellow paddlers — coverings can be removed but are once again required upon haul out. Hand sanitizer will be provided for the onset and close of each excursion.

Participation is limited, and anyone age 16 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. To learn more and to register, visit cbmm.org/fullmoonpaddle.