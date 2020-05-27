Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 27

Key points for today

• Cases in Kent County increased by two to 160.

• Of those cases, 109 (68%) are connected to outbreaks at congregate living facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, state and local facilities, and group homes with 10 or more occupants.

• The county has at least 26 deaths related to COVID-19, with the state reporting the deaths of 26 residents at Kent County facilities.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 48,423, an increase of 736 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 2,270 deaths, 53 were in the last 24 hours; another 122 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

• About 19% of the state’s cases and 57% of the state’s deaths from COVID-19 are connected to outbreaks at congregate living facilities.

• Of the 9,315 cases within facilities, 6,394 are of residents and 2,921 are of staff members. Maryland reports 1,276 residents and 14 staffers have died as a result of COVID-19.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Congregate living facilities data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports the higher of the total deaths reported on the state and county websites or the total deaths in facilities. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. State totals reflect the address listed on the death certificate, which is provided by the family or the funeral home, and may not reflect the county of residence at the time the patient contracted coronavirus.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,338 people hospitalized — 818 in acute care and 520 in intensive care. The number of hospitalized patients increased by 23 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 48,423 cases, 8,281 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 3,401 patients have been released from isolation, including 67 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 213,632 negative test results, including 6,832 in the last 24 hours.

The graph below shows the statewide trends for total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths.