Allegro Academy Summer Sessions

Connect with fellow musicians and friends in a variety of classes this summer offered by Allegro Academy. Allegro’s Summer Sessions, a virtual music school for all ages, introduces a new alternative to making music under pandemic-related restrictions.

The first of these sessions, Singing 101, beginning on June 10 for adults who will explore vocal production, wish to more intentionally use their voice, or brush-up on technique. Also offered in June will be a similar class, Finding Your Voice, a beginning vocal class for ages 12 and up. Participants will study proper breathing, pronunciation, voice types, basic note reading, and interpreting a song for performance. No experience is necessary to join in the singing.

Other sessions offered this summer include a music exploration camp for children, a music theory camp for teens, a second session of Singing 101 for adults, and a collaborative song project for youth. Classes meet 4-6 times and cost as little as $50 per session. A detailed list of classes and enrollment information can be found at www.allegroacademyeaston.com .

Allegro Academy is funded in part by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation and the Maryland State and Talbot County Arts Councils. The mission of Allegro Academy is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. To learn more, please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-6038361.