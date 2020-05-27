At the Academy: A Docent’s Work is Never Done with Karen Shook

With the Academy Art Museum shut down for the last eight weeks, one would think that the nine art docents who make up this fundamental part of the AAM’s educational mission would need to put everything on hold for a while.

But the reality is quite different.

In our chat with AAM docent Karen Shook, she confirms that the response from her and her colleagues was to pivot. By repurposing this extraordinary pool of talent, the AAM has moved the docent program online to showcase the wealth of the institution’s permanent collection.

We zoomed with Karen last week to talk about the new project as well as her first “show” on the beloved American artist, Mary Cassatt.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To enjoy Docent Reflections and other Academy Art Museum’s Art at Home offerings please go here.