National and Local Outlooks Vary Widely in Chestertown Spy Survey #10 – Right Direction vs Wrong Track

A large number of you participated in this week’s Chestertown Spy Survey. Thank you! Some points of interest were noticed.

In just the past 24 hours, a national survey asked voters across the country whether they believe we are headed in the right direction or going down the wrong track. The Rasmussen poll indicates that 34% of people surveyed believe we, as a nation, are headed in the right direction. During the past several weeks, there has been a steady fall in the percentage of voters believing the country is headed in the right direction.

What got our attention is that locally, the readers responding in The Spy survey suggested that those believing the country is headed in the right direction amounts to just over 20% of the total. That level has not been seen since 2016 in a national survey.

People’s attitudes are quite different about the local community with over 70% believing at the local level we are headed in the right direction.

Encouraging at the local level. Not so much nationally.