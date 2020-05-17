Chestertown Spy Sunday Survey #9 – What Would You Do?

Spy Sunday Survey#9 – What Would You Do? Seems everyone has an opinion about what should be restricted activity and what should not. Governors, mayors and other officials have been trying to find the right balance all week long. If you were in charge, what would you do?
Take 2 minutes, and you decide.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.