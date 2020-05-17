Spying on Annapolis: Downtown not “Giving up the Ship”

If there were to be a list of early indicators that America might be ready to re-engage in tourist towns, downtown Annapolis should be on that metric board.

The historic state capital seemed like a perfect case study for evaluating the first full day of the newly revised Maryland social distancing guidelines from Governor Larry Hogan, who just happens to live in the hood.

What the Spy saw on Saturday was promising but tentative. Taking advantage of what could only be called a perfect May day, modest numbers of tourists, midshipmen, and locals returned to walking on Main Street, visiting some shops, or gathering at the city dock. And all of whom seemed to clustered with only known ones; but happy to have this buffered experience nonetheless

The city of Annapolis has launched a clever marketing campaign that borrows the famed motto of a naval commander in 1813 crying out to his ship’s crew to “Don’t give up the Ship.” The Spy found good evidence Saturday that no one is going to give up on any ship or this town anytime soon.

This video is approximately one minute in length