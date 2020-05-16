Spotlight: Foster Care on the Mid-Shore with Linda Webb

Almost like every other important health or social services program in America, regional foster care agencies are using “Foster Care Month” this May as a way to draw attention to the pressing need to identify and recruit foster care parents for this important and challenging role.

According to Linda Webb, director of Talbot County Department of Social Services, the need on the Mid-Shore for qualified adults who have a special calling to help children is great. With close to 500,000 kids in foster care nationwide, the pressure is to find suitable temporary parents for children seeking to find a permanent home or weather a family crisis that requires foster care.

The Spy spent a few minutes with Ms. Webb on Friday and understand the basic facts about foster care and the critical role these carrying adults have in the life of children needing help.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. To inquire about being a foster care parent, please call 410-901-4287 or email midshore.resourceparents@maryland.gov for more information.