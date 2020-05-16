Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 16

Key points for today

• Kent County has 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of seven in the last 24 hours.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 37,968, an increase of 982 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,842 deaths, 50 were in the last 24 hours; another 115 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.16.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Total Recovered* Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths** Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 138 7 N/A 91 65.94% 711.96 20 20 100.00% 103.18 QA 122 2 N/A 4 3.28% 242.15 1 0 0.00% 1.98 Talbot 67 2 48 0 0.00% 180.20 1 0 0.00% 2.69 Caroline 200 10 83 0 0.00% 600.53 0 0 0.00% 0.00 Dorchester 118 7 85 2 1.69% 369.57 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 645 28 N/A 97 15.04% 374.61 24 15 62.50% 13.94 Cecil 320 4 167 69 21.56% 311.12 19 1 5.26% 18.47 Md. 37,968 982 2,806 7,538 19.85% 628.02 1,842 995 54.02% 30.47 Del. 7,547 174 3,367 775.03 286 29.37 USA 1,454,504 - 250,747 443.12 87,991 26.81 World 4,596,304 - 1,664,232 59.10 309,685 3.98

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** See related story here.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,500 people hospitalized — 902 in acute care and 598 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized increased by 4 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 37,968 cases, 6,755 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 2,806 patients have been released from isolation, including 121 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 152,207 negative test results, including 6,367 in the last 24 hours.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.