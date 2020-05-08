Schools to Remain Closed for the 2019-2020 School Year

Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon has announced that all Maryland public schools will be closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year with continuity of learning continuing for the remainder of the approved school calendar. With the waiver of five school days, as well as the addition of Memorial Day as a school day, the last day of school for students will be June 12, 2020.

This announcement was made during Governor Hogan’s press conference,in which he gave an update on his Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery plan. While the Governor did authorize resumption of elective medical procedures and safe outdoor activities this week, he stressed the importance of continuing to maintain social distancing, adhering to the Stay at Home Order, limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, and wearing masks. He also indicated that our state’s COVID-19 data does not yet indicate that we are ready to move into phase one of the recovery plan.

The planning of alternative graduations for the Class of 2020 is moving forward, and seniors will be recognized for their accomplishments. The graduation plans must remain in compliance with the Governor’s executive order.

Dr. Salmon also announced that the Maryland State Department of Education will be releasing the Maryland Together Recovery Plan for Education which guides local school systems in preparing for the reopening of schools in phases depending up on each district’s circumstances and under the direction of local superintendents. These guidelines will dovetail with the Governor’s Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery Plan.

“I know that I can speak for all of our teachers and school administrators in saying that this news is disappointing for us, as we really hoped we would see our students again in person,” said Dr. Kelly Griffith, Superintendent.“I also know that under the current circumstances, this is the only safe alternative for our students and staff. We are grateful to Dr. Salmon and Governor Hogan for their leadership through this very challenging and unprecedented situation.”

TCPS meal distribution will continue on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at all school sites. The TCPS Instructional Technology Help Desk will be open on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon and Fridays from noon – 3:00 p.m. at Easton High School and St. Michaels Elementary School. Please send an email to helpdesk@talbotschools.org for virtual support or to schedule a help desk appointment for iPads or laptops.