Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty Contributes $10,000 to Haven Ministries

As Haven Ministries deals with record numbers of requests for food and will now continue its shelter operations through the summer months for those experiencing homelessness, the need for support is greater than ever. To help meet the growing needs, Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty of Chester, a Gold Level Sponsor with Haven Ministries, has donated $10,000 to the organization.

Kevin Waterman, Office Manager and Vice President of Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty, comments, “We at Waterman Realty are strong believers that part of being a local business is giving back to the community, which is why we support many local causes and have been supporters of Haven Ministries for several years. The organization plays a vital role in helping people in our community who are experiencing the most need. Haven Ministries is also committed to providing housing assistance to people in need – something that resonates with us because of the industry we are in. Safe, affordable housing is important to everyone.”

“Given the extraordinary times we are in, we are especially glad that we can help Haven Ministries keep its seasonal shelter open through the summer months. We hope other local businesses can step up and help Haven Ministries to continue to meet the growing needs in our community,” he adds.

Along with the generosity of Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners recently donated $10,000 to Haven Ministries to help the organization continue to provide essential services during the pandemic, including the emergency homeless shelter, food pantries, and resource centers.

Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries, states, “We are so appreciative of these donations and the donations we are receiving from anonymous donors and community members – no matter what the size of the donation is, these donations are helping us try and meet the needs that are out there with this pandemic. In addition to large gifts of Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty and the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners, we would like to mention the generosity, during this health crisis, of the Sloan Family through the Jacob Sloan Foundation, Stoney and Virginia Duffey, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, PNC Bank, and Northrop Grumman, Centerville Rotary Club, Kent Island Elks Lodge, United Way of Queen Anne’s County, Women and Girls Fund, and local churches who have also supported us.

Pettit reports that Haven Ministries Food Pantries served 273 people in March, where 100 of those served were new to the food distribution. In April, 335 people received food and of these people, 122 were brand new to the food distribution program with 208 people receiving assistance at the Safe Harbor Location of the Food Pantry in Stevensville.

Pettit adds, “Because the need is expected to increase throughout the summer months, we are looking to individuals, businesses, and organizations to continue to support us by donating food to our Food Pantries. Some people are even donating a portion of their stimulus checks to help us. It’s been incredible how people are stepping up and donating. We can’t express how thankful we are to everyone who has contributed. It’s not possible to list them all here.”

Haven Ministries will provide a pop-up Food Pantry at the K-Mart Parking Lot in Stevensville on Friday, May 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Food Pantry will be a drive-thru format with extra health and safety protocols in place. Emergency food is available daily by calling 410-739-4363.

Haven Ministries two Food Pantries are located at Centreville United Methodist Church at 608 Church Hill Road in Centreville and Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church at 931 Love Point Road in Stevensville and are open the third Friday of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Resource at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 301 South Liberty Street in Centreville is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone in need of shelter should call 410-739-7859. For further information visit haven-ministries.org.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville and at Fisher Manor in Grasonville, the Haven Ministries Food Pantries at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville and Hope Warehouse in Queenstown.