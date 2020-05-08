Let’s Get Virtual – A Free Workshop Series

May 11, 2020 10AM Step 1: Websites

May 18, 2020 10AM Step 2: Virtual Exhibits

June 1, 2020 10 AM Step 3: Virtual Tours and More

Even though our heritage sites may be physically closed, we can still offer exciting experiences. Learn how to offer virtual experiences – a wander through a historic house, a view of favorite exhibits, or offer behind the scenes peeks of a heritage site – in the Stories of the Chesapeake workshop series: Let’s Get Virtual. This free three-part series will focus on content, technical requirements, equipment, and best practices for building a rewarding virtual experience without breaking the bank.

Robert Forloney and Raven Bishop will lead the workshops. Mr. Forloney is a Program Developer & Cultural Institution Consultant with extensive experience working with both large and small heritage sites including the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, South Street Seaport, Brooklyn Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, and the Museum of the City of New York.

Ms. Bishop is an Instructional Technologist at Washington College and is also a National Board-Certified Visual Arts Educator with over 15 years of experience in project-based curriculum and instructional design. She leads the new Virtual/Augmented Reality Digital Imaging Studio [VARDIS] in Washington College’s Miller Library where her work explores augmented & virtual reality in instruction, particularly as it applies to museum instruction for small, rural, community-curated museums. Her work in this field has won she and her collaborators the 2018 Campus Technology Education Futurists IMPACT Award and a 2018 National Digital Stewardship Alliance (NDSA) Innovation Award.

To register for the workshop and obtain login information, please contact the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area at infor@storiesofthechesapeake.org or 410-778-1460.