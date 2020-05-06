The Chestertown Spy

Kent Cultural Alliance: Independent Artist Relief Fund

by Leave a Comment

We are pleased to announce a small fund for unrestricted grants in support of Independent Artists in Kent County Maryland.  Applications are due May 15.

Applicants must be full-time Kent County residents (for six months or longer) and their art form must provide their primary income.  (Grants are limited in number, and awards will be given based on demonstrated financial need. If additional support becomes available, a second round of applications will be opened.)

We are grateful for the additional support of The Hedgelawn Foundation and several local philanthropists who have helped make this fund possible.

In April, we provided our grantee organizations with a supplemental emergency grant equal to 10% of their FY 2020 general operating grant.  We are doing our best to support our arts & culture community so that they can continue to support you!

Find the application HERE

