UM SRH Launches Virtual Breastfeeding Support Group

Carol Leonard, a lactation consultant with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, has started a virtual breastfeeding support group in response to demand following the cancellation of all meetings, classes and events due to COVID-19.

“Breastfeeding provides antibodies to help keep your baby healthy, so continuing your breastfeeding journey through this pandemic is important,” Leonard said. “Self-isolation with a newborn or young infant can be lonely and frustrating. Support from other moms and dads in the same situation can make a huge difference to getting through another day or even just the next feeding.”

The virtual breastfeeding support group meets every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. To register, please email Leonard at cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535, for information and login credentials.

