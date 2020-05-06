The Very Last Great Slow Down List: Dave Wheelan

On March 14th, the Spy wrote an editorial suggesting our readers would be facing a “month of Sundays” as they and their family waited out the Governor’s Stay-at-home order in Maryland. To help with that challenge, we asked our Spy writers and readers to suggest what to read, watch, listen, cook and do outside to pass this time.

That was more than fifty days ago. Since then, it seems like every news outlet has followed our lead with hundreds, if not thousands, of suggestions on how one can spend their time during the lockdown. And based on that fact, we have decided to conclude our series with the our publisher.

Today is Spy Reader Dave Wheelan:

Read: The Consolations of Philosophy by Alain De Botton

Watch: Withnail and I

Listen: Look to the Rainbow (Live 1977 Version) by Al Jarreau

Cook: Ratatouille

Outing: Scouting nearby open spaces for a John Ford Memorial Park.