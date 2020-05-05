Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 5

Key points for today

• Kent County has 95 confirmed cases; four cases were added in the last 24 hours.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 27,117, an increase of 709 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,290 deaths, 74 were in the last 24 hours; another 100 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.5.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Percent Change Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 95 4 4.40% 67 70.53% 490.12 7 3 42.86% 36.11 QA 66 6 10.00% 3 4.55% 131.00 0 0 0.00 Talbot 47 0 0.00% 0 126.41 1 0 2.69 Caroline 90 4 4.65% 0 270.24 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 81 4 5.19% 0 253.69 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 379 18 4.98% 70 18.47% 220.12 10 0 5.81 Cecil 196 5 2.61% 69 35.20% 190.56 14 1 7.14% 13.61 Md. 27,117 709 2.68% 4,707 17.36% 448.54 1,290 533 41.32% 21.34 Del. 5,371 163 3.13% 551.57 187 19.20 USA 1,192,119 - - 363.19 69,079 21.05 World 3,618,325 - - 46.52 253,381 3.26

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,693 people hospitalized — 1,120 in acute care and 573 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized increased by 44 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 27,117 patients, 5,337 were ever hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

• Maryland says 1,810 patients have been released from isolation, including 115 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 112,986 negative test results, including 2,399 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

