Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 4

Key points for today
• Kent County has 95 confirmed cases; four new cases were added in the last 24 hours. One Kent County resident died of COVID-19 in that period, bringing the county’s total to seven.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 26,408, an increase of 946 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 1,216 deaths, 34 were in the last 24 hours; another 101 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.
The chart below is scrollable and sortable.
Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.
The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.
Additional information
• There currently are 1,649 people hospitalized — 1,086 in acute care and 563 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized increased by 14 in the last 24 hours.
• Of the state’s 26,408 patients, 5,199 were ever hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
• Maryland says 1,695 patients have been released from isolation, including 29 in the last 24 hours.
• The state reports 110,587 negative test results, including 3,255 in the last 24 hours.
• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.
The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
