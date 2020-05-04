Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 4

Key points for today

• Kent County has 95 confirmed cases; four new cases were added in the last 24 hours. One Kent County resident died of COVID-19 in that period, bringing the county’s total to seven.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 26,408, an increase of 946 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,216 deaths, 34 were in the last 24 hours; another 101 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.4.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Percent Change Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 95 4 4.40% 67 70.53% 490.12 7 3 42.86% 36.11 QA 60 1 1.69 3 5.00% 119.09 0 0 0.00 Talbot 47 1 2.17% 0 126.41 1 0 2.69 Caroline 90 4 4.65% 0 270.24 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 77 4 5.48% 0 241.16 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 369 14 3.94% 70 18.97% 214.31 10 0 5.81 Cecil 191 4 2.14% 69 36.13% 185.70 12 1 8.33% 11.67 Md. 26,408 946 3.72% 4,707 17.82% 436.81 1,216 533 43.83% 20.11 Del. 5,208 170 3.37% 534.83 177 18.18 USA 1,170,719 - - 356.67 68,046 20.73 World 3,544,281 - - 45.57 248,816 3.20

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,649 people hospitalized — 1,086 in acute care and 563 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized increased by 14 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 26,408 patients, 5,199 were ever hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

• Maryland says 1,695 patients have been released from isolation, including 29 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 110,587 negative test results, including 3,255 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.