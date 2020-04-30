Spy COVID-19 Daily Update April 30

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 21,742, an increase of 893 in the last 24 hours.

• Kent County has 79 confirmed cases and five deaths, according to the state and county websites.

• Of the state’s 1,047 deaths, 62 were in the last 24 hours; another 93 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

Confirmed Cases Daily Change Percent Change Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 79 6 8.22% 407.57 5 25.80 QA 54 3 5.88% 107.18 0 0.00 Talbot 37 0 0.00% 99.51 1 2.69 Caroline 76 4 5.55% 228.20 0 0.00 Dorchester 61 2 3.39% 191.05 2 6.26 Mid-Shore 307 15 5.13% 178.30 8 4.65 Cecil 170 0 3.03% 165.28 8 7.78 Md. 21,742 893 4.28% 359.63 1,047 17.32 Del. 4,655 80 1.75% 478.04 144 14.79 USA 1,042,874 – – 317.72 61,187 18.64 World 3,224,079 – – 41.45 228,908 2.94

The chart below may be scrolled left and right on mobile devices.

COVID-19 Statistics 4.30.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Percent Change Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 79 6 8.22% 407.57 5 25.80 QA 54 3 5.88% 107.18 0 0.00 Talbot 37 0 0.00% 99.51 1 2.69 Caroline 76 4 5.55% 228.20 0 0.00 Dorchester 61 2 3.39% 191.05 2 6.26 Mid-Shore 307 15 5.13% 178.30 8 4.65 Cecil 170 0 3.03% 165.28 8 7.78 Md. 21,742 893 4.28% 359.63 1,047 17.32 Del. 4,655 80 1.75% 478.04 144 14.79 USA 1,042,874 - - 317.72 61,187 18.64 World 3,224,079 - - 41.45 228,908 2.94

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• Nursing homes and other congregate living facilities account for 4,783 confirmed cases — 3,261 are residents and 1,522 are staffers. There have been 508 resident deaths and eight staff deaths at such facilities.

• In Kent County, the state website reports Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown has 52 residents and nine staffers with confirmed cases of COVID-19; three patients have died. The Resort at Chester Manor has had five residents and one staffer test positive.

• The state website does not list Heron Point, the first facility in Kent County with confirmed cases, but the latest reports are that two residents and one staff member have tested positive.

• In neighboring Queen Anne’s County, the state reports three staff cases at the Corsica Hills Center.

• There currently are 1,711 people hospitalized — 1,121 in acute care and 590 in intensive care; 66 people were hospitalized the last 24 hours. 4,559 Maryland residents have ever been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

• Maryland says 1,432 patients have been released from isolation, including 71 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 92,617 negative test results, including 2,537 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.