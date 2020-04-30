Maryland Readies for Mail-in Primary on June 2

Maryland’s primary election, postponed to June 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will primarily be a “vote by mail” election.

The State Board of Elections will automatically mail a ballot to all eligible voters. Ballots should be received by early to mid May. Voters do not need to ask for a ballot to receive one.

The elections board will mail ballots to the address on file. If you want your ballot mailed to another address or download it from our website, please visit the Absentee Voting page. All mailed ballots include a return envelope and prepaid postage.

To reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, the elections board recommends that voters who can vote by mail do so. Voted ballots must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Voters who prefer to drop off their ballots may do so at designated ballot drop off locations from Thursday, May 21, 2020, through Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

If you are unable to vote by mail, you may vote in-person between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on election day, June 2, 2020, at a vote center in the jurisdiction where you live.

If you aren’t sure if you are registered, or at what address, check your voter registration status by visiting www.elections.maryland.gov and clicking “Look up your Voter Info.” If you do not have internet access, call 1-800-222-8683 and ask a State Board of Elections representative to check your registration.

If you are a registered voter and have voted before, no identification is required to receive or submit a ballot by mail. A very small number of newly registered voters may need to provide ID with their voted ballots. If you have to provide ID, there will be instructions with your ballot.

To register to vote online, visit www.elections.maryland.gov and click “Register to Vote” to learn more. The deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Identification is not required to register to vote, but you must provide some information so election officials can verify your identity.

If you use the State Board’s online system to register, you must enter your Maryland driver’s license number or Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) issued state ID number, the date MVA issued your license or ID card, and the last 4 digits of your Social Security number.

If you live outside of the United States or are a member of the military or spouse or dependent of a member of the military, you must enter the last 4 digits of your US social security number.

If you provide a license or State ID number, your signature on file with the MVA will become your official voter registration signature. If you provide a social security number, it will be used as your official voter registration signature.

If you use the paper application to register, you must also provide your Maryland driver’s license number or MVA-issued state ID number if you have one. If you don’t have one, you must provide the last 4 digits of your Social Security number.

If you don’t have either number, check box 6c. If you check box 6c, you might be required to show ID before voting for the first time.

You can check that your ballot was counted by visiting www.elections.maryland.gov and clicking “Look up your Voter Info.” If you do not have internet access, call 1-800-222-8683 and ask a State Board of Elections representative to check the status of your voted ballot. The information will be posted about 10 days after the election.

To update your address, give the local board of elections where you currently live your new address information. You can use the voter registration application to make the change, or you can submit in writing your new address. Voters must update their address with their local board of elections.

For instructions on updating your address, please visit the State Board of Elections website at www.elections.maryland.gov/voting/address.html. The deadline to update your information is Wednesday, May 27.