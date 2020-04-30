Art on Lockdown: Marcy Ramsey

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Artists during the pandemic find themselves grappling with change like all of us. Income challenges, shuttering of galleries and music venues, anxiety over an uncertain future leave us all trying to make sense with restructuring our lives.

How are artists responding to this new world of social distancing, loss of marketing venues, and the daily reports that we are far from returning to any pre-CORVID 19 normalcy? How does it affect their creative output, and has it impacted the themes of their various crafts?

Over the next few months, the Spy will interview artists to learn how they are managing their lives and their creativity during the shutdown.

Our first interview is with local artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey and offers a glimpse into some of her recent work created during the pandemic.

Marcy Ramsey is exhibited in galleries and private collections both here at home and internationally. She is a participant in the Art in the Embassies Program of the U.S. State Department, sending her work to Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, and Africa. Her work is currently exhibited at the Carla Massoni Gallery in Chestertown, MD, and the I. Pinckney Gallery in Beaufort, SC.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. To see more of her work, go here and here.