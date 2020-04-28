YMCA of the Chesapeake Partners with Md. Food Bank to ‘Feed the Shore’

Throughout the week of April 27, the YMCA of the Chesapeake will host drive-through food drives at nine of its locations across the Eastern Shore to support the Maryland Food Bank.

The Maryland Food Bank works with local food banks, churches and non-profit organizations to ensure families have food on the shelf, and their stores are in constant need of resupply.

“This partnership with the Maryland Food Bank is one of many ways our mission work continues during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Robbie Gill, CEO of YMCA of the Chesapeake. “Thanks to the ongoing support of our members, we have been able to redirect our staff and resources to support the most vulnerable members of our community. The Maryland Food Bank asked for our help, and we were proud to offer our facilities and staff to help restock their shelves.”

The Maryland Food Bank has requested donations of canned goods, non-perishable items and toiletries.

Drive-through food drives will take place at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, April 29th, 8:00am – 2:00pm

Easton Family YMCA

202 Peachblosson Road

Easton, MD 21601

Caroline County Family YMCA

46 Denton Plaza

Denton, MD 21629

Pauline F. and W. David Robbins Family YMCA (Cambridge)

201 Talbot Ave

Cambridge, MD 21613

Thursday, April 30th, 8:00am – 2:00pm

Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA

123 Coursevall Dr

Centreville, MD 21617

Kent County Family YMCA

800 High Street

Chestertown, MD 21620

Friday, May 1st, 8:00am – 2:00pm

Cecil County Family YMCA

25 YMCA Boulevard

Elkton, MD 21921

Perkins Family YMCA and Bay Hundred Senior Center (St. Michaels)

300 Seymour Ave

St. Michaels, MD 21663

For more information, contact Derek White, group executive at dwhite@ymcachesapeake.org or 540-250-0793.