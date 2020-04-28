YMCA of the Chesapeake Partners with Md. Food Bank to ‘Feed the Shore’

Throughout the week of April 27, the YMCA of the Chesapeake will host drive-through food drives at nine of its locations across the Eastern Shore to support the Maryland Food Bank.
The Maryland Food Bank works with local food banks, churches and non-profit organizations to ensure families have food on the shelf, and their stores are in constant need of resupply.
“This partnership with the Maryland Food Bank is one of many ways our mission work continues during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Robbie Gill, CEO of YMCA of the Chesapeake. “Thanks to the ongoing support of our members, we have been able to redirect our staff and resources to support the most vulnerable members of our community. The Maryland Food Bank asked for our help, and we were proud to offer our facilities and staff to help restock their shelves.”
The Maryland Food Bank has requested donations of canned goods, non-perishable items and toiletries.
Drive-through food drives will take place at the following times and locations:
Wednesday, April 29th, 8:00am – 2:00pm
Easton Family YMCA
202 Peachblosson Road
Easton, MD 21601
Caroline County Family YMCA
46 Denton Plaza
Denton, MD 21629
Pauline F. and W. David Robbins Family YMCA (Cambridge)
201 Talbot Ave
Cambridge, MD 21613
Thursday, April 30th, 8:00am – 2:00pm
Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA
123 Coursevall Dr
Centreville, MD 21617
Kent County Family YMCA
800 High Street
Chestertown, MD 21620
Friday, May 1st, 8:00am – 2:00pm
Cecil County Family YMCA
25 YMCA Boulevard
Elkton, MD 21921
Perkins Family YMCA and Bay Hundred Senior Center (St. Michaels)
300 Seymour Ave
St. Michaels, MD 21663
For more information, contact Derek White, group executive at dwhite@ymcachesapeake.org or 540-250-0793.
