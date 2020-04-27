Spy COVID-19 Daily Update April 27

Confirmed Cases Cases per capita Total Deaths Deaths per capita Kent 70 361.14 4 20.64 QA 49 97.26 0 0.00 Talbot 37 99.51 1 2.69 Car 69 207.18 0 0.00 Dor 55 172.26 2 6.26 Mid-Shore 280 162.62 7 4.07 Cecil 164 159.45 8 7.78 Md. 19,487 322.33 858 14.19 Del. 4,162 427.41 120 12.32 USA 968,203 294.97 54,938 16.74 World 2,995,456 38.52 207,583 2.67

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University. Per capita is the rate per 100,000 population (based on the most recent population estimates for the state and counties).

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Key points for today

• In the past 24 hours, Maryland reported 906 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 19,487.

• Two more people in Kent County tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, for a total of 70 confirmed cases. Kent County also reports a total of four deaths from the novel coronavirus.

• Of the state’s 858 deaths, 442 have occurred in long-term care facilities; another 87 deaths in Maryland are probably due to COVID-19. There were 31 deaths in Maryland in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,513 people hospitalized — 978 in acute care and 535 in intensive care; 50 people were hospitalized the last 24 hours. About 4,100 people have ever been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

• Maryland says 1,263 patients have been released from isolation, including 86 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 85,489 negative test results, including 7,405 in the last 24 hours.

• The poultry industry accounts for a number of new cases. The CDC has sent teams to Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia to help with contact tracing.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.