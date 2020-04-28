The Chestertown Spy

Spy COVID-19 Daily Update April 28

COVID-19 Statistics 4.28.2020

 Confirmed CasesCases per 100,000 PopulationTotal DeathsDeaths per 100,000 Population
Kent73376.62420.64
QA4997.2600.00
Talbot3799.5112.69
Caroline70210.1800.00
Dorchester56175.3926.26
Mid-Shore285165.5374.07
Cecil165160.4287.78
Md.20,113332.6892915.37
Del.4,575469.8313714.07
USA1,002,498305.4257,26617.45
World3,083,46739.65213,8242.75

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Key points for April 28

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland has topped 20,000, while the U.S. number is more than 1 million.

• In the past 24 hours, Maryland reported 626 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 20,113.

•  Kent County has 73 confirmed cases.

• Of the state’s 929 deaths, 71 were in the last 24 hours; another 87 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus,

• There currently are 1,528 people hospitalized — 977 in acute care and 551 in intensive care; 15 people were hospitalized the last 24 hours. 4,268 Maryland residents have ever been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

• Maryland says 1,295 patients have been released from isolation, including 32 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 87,672 negative test results, including 2,183 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

Source: coronavirus.maryland.gov

