Spy COVID-19 Daily Update April 28

COVID-19 Statistics 4.28.2020
|Confirmed Cases
|Cases per 100,000 Population
|Total Deaths
|Deaths per 100,000 Population
|Kent
|73
|376.62
|4
|20.64
|QA
|49
|97.26
|0
|0.00
|Talbot
|37
|99.51
|1
|2.69
|Caroline
|70
|210.18
|0
|0.00
|Dorchester
|56
|175.39
|2
|6.26
|Mid-Shore
|285
|165.53
|7
|4.07
|Cecil
|165
|160.42
|8
|7.78
|Md.
|20,113
|332.68
|929
|15.37
|Del.
|4,575
|469.83
|137
|14.07
|USA
|1,002,498
|305.42
|57,266
|17.45
|World
|3,083,467
|39.65
|213,824
|2.75
Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.
The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.
Key points for April 28
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland has topped 20,000, while the U.S. number is more than 1 million.
• In the past 24 hours, Maryland reported 626 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 20,113.
• Kent County has 73 confirmed cases.
• Of the state’s 929 deaths, 71 were in the last 24 hours; another 87 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus,
• There currently are 1,528 people hospitalized — 977 in acute care and 551 in intensive care; 15 people were hospitalized the last 24 hours. 4,268 Maryland residents have ever been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
• Maryland says 1,295 patients have been released from isolation, including 32 in the last 24 hours.
• The state reports 87,672 negative test results, including 2,183 in the last 24 hours.
• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.
