Spy COVID-19 Daily Update April 28

COVID-19 Statistics 4.28.2020

Confirmed Cases Cases per 100,000 Population Total Deaths Deaths per 100,000 Population Kent 73 376.62 4 20.64 QA 49 97.26 0 0.00 Talbot 37 99.51 1 2.69 Caroline 70 210.18 0 0.00 Dorchester 56 175.39 2 6.26 Mid-Shore 285 165.53 7 4.07 Cecil 165 160.42 8 7.78 Md. 20,113 332.68 929 15.37 Del. 4,575 469.83 137 14.07 USA 1,002,498 305.42 57,266 17.45 World 3,083,467 39.65 213,824 2.75

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Key points for April 28

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland has topped 20,000, while the U.S. number is more than 1 million.

• In the past 24 hours, Maryland reported 626 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 20,113.

• Kent County has 73 confirmed cases.

• Of the state’s 929 deaths, 71 were in the last 24 hours; another 87 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus,

• There currently are 1,528 people hospitalized — 977 in acute care and 551 in intensive care; 15 people were hospitalized the last 24 hours. 4,268 Maryland residents have ever been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

• Maryland says 1,295 patients have been released from isolation, including 32 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 87,672 negative test results, including 2,183 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.