Out and About (Sort of): The Bad and Good in Our COVID-19 World by Howard Freedlander

Bad:



Mounting cases and deaths

No vaccine yet

Limited testing

Self-isolation

Economic distress-loss of jobs

Boredom, loneliness

Inability to be at the bedside of a dying family member, or a hospitalized relative or friend

Dogs getting tired of frequent walks (indications are few)

Wearing a hot mask (but necessary)

Reading and listening to mostly bad news

Flawed, chaotic and inept leadership at the White House

Lack of preparation for the pandemic

Overworked health care professionals

Neglectful, dismissive behavior by some

Greedy purchases at the grocery story, hoarding

Lack of sports on TV

Repetition of household chores

No hugs of grandchildren

Continually growing weeds

Uncertainty about the future

Cancellation of academic graduations

Cancellation of sports programs for high school and college athletes

Parents who never wanted to be teachers

Empty towns

Acts of violence against Asians

Potential impact on educational achievement in the US

Firing of Capt. Brett Crozier for publicizing the plight of his sailors as nearly 150 tested positive coronaviruses (and one has died)

Disparity in disease spread

Closure of houses of worship

Probable permanent closure of small businesses

Continual fear and dread of being afflicted

Good:



Self-isolation as a deterrent

Living without deadlines, except for those teleworking

Working at home

Keeping in closer touch with friends and family by phone, email, Facebook and Zoom

Cheaper gas

Spread of kindness in helping neighbors

Streaming TV shows and movies

Walking more

Quietude for contemplation and creativity

Reading and forwarding COVID-19 humor

Doing long-delayed chores

Reducing the size of reading pile

Ensuring domestic harmony (very important)

Leadership by Gov. Hogan and other governors—superb

Incredible, sometimes hazardous care by healthcare professionals

More sleep

Curbside meals

Food deliveries

Sharing of food and cheerfulness(from afar) by neighbors

Imagining a world without fear caused by the pandemic

Imagining a return to normal, whatever that might be

Connectivity—a way of sharing, particularly by phone

A sense of community, of pulling together

Dr. Tony Fauci, a hero

Churches and synagogues offering services by zoom

Blooming flowers

Living in a rural area

Constant adaptation (who knew its necessity?)

Domestic abuse not increasing, according to Sheriff Gamble

Understanding that government can and must play a constructive relationship in a crisis

Developing inner strength to deal with the societal impact of a deadly virus

Dogs—company and exercise

Emojis

Faith and hope in the future

Food banks

Signs applauding healthcare professionals and first responders

The daily courage of grocery store workers and postal carriers

Readers may feel free to add to these two lists. We each have our own version of the bad and the good.

Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. In retirement, Howard serves on the boards of several non-profits on the Eastern Shore, Annapolis and Philadelphia.