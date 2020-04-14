Out and About (Sort of): The Bad and Good in Our COVID-19 World by Howard Freedlander

Bad:
Mounting cases and deaths
No vaccine yet
Limited testing
Self-isolation
Economic distress-loss of jobs
Boredom, loneliness
Inability to be at the bedside of a dying family member, or a hospitalized relative or friend
Dogs getting tired of frequent walks (indications are few)
Wearing a hot mask (but necessary)
Reading and listening to mostly bad news
Flawed, chaotic and inept leadership at the White House
Lack of preparation for the pandemic
Overworked health care professionals
Neglectful, dismissive behavior by some
Greedy purchases at the grocery story, hoarding
Lack of sports on TV
Repetition of household chores
No hugs of grandchildren
Continually growing weeds
Uncertainty about the future
Cancellation of academic graduations
Cancellation of sports programs for high school and college athletes
Parents who never wanted to be teachers
Empty towns
Acts of violence against Asians
Potential impact on educational achievement in the US
Firing of Capt. Brett Crozier for publicizing the plight of his sailors as nearly 150 tested positive coronaviruses (and one has died)
Disparity in disease spread
Closure of houses of worship
Probable permanent closure of small businesses
Continual fear and dread of being afflicted
Good:
Self-isolation as a deterrent
Living without deadlines, except for those teleworking
Working at home
Keeping in closer touch with friends and family by phone, email, Facebook and Zoom
Cheaper gas
Spread of kindness in helping neighbors
Streaming TV shows and movies
Walking more
Quietude for contemplation and creativity
Reading and forwarding COVID-19 humor
Doing long-delayed chores
Reducing the size of reading pile
Ensuring domestic harmony (very important)
Leadership by Gov. Hogan and other governors—superb
Incredible, sometimes hazardous care by healthcare professionals
More sleep
Curbside meals
Food deliveries
Sharing of food and cheerfulness(from afar) by neighbors
Imagining a world without fear caused by the pandemic
Imagining a return to normal, whatever that might be
Connectivity—a way of sharing, particularly by phone
A sense of community, of pulling together
Dr. Tony Fauci, a hero
Churches and synagogues offering services by zoom
Blooming flowers
Living in a rural area
Constant adaptation (who knew its necessity?)
Domestic abuse not increasing, according to Sheriff Gamble
Understanding that government can and must play a constructive relationship in a crisis
Developing inner strength to deal with the societal impact of a deadly virus
Dogs—company and exercise
Emojis
Faith and hope in the future
Food banks
Signs applauding healthcare professionals and first responders
The daily courage of grocery store workers and postal carriers
Readers may feel free to add to these two lists. We each have our own version of the bad and the good.
Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. In retirement, Howard serves on the boards of several non-profits on the Eastern Shore, Annapolis and Philadelphia.
